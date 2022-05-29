Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Matching Blondes in Comedian's First Outing Since 'SNL' Exit

Pete Davidson made his first low-key appearance, since making his departure from Saturday Night Live. On Friday, the comedian was spotted outside of Kim Kardashian’s Calabasas office rocking a shower cap over his bleach blonde hair. In the pics, Pete, 28, gave a thumbs up while Kim seemingly worked on a photoshoot.

Kim, 41, wore a nude two-piece SKIMs set. Like Pete, Kim showed off her blonde tresses, which she has been rocking since the Met Gala. In addition to Pete, The Kardashians star had her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, and hairstylist, Chris Appleton, on hand for the shoot.

Kete’s latest outing comes a week after the King of Staten Island star made his final appearance on SNL. During last week’s Weekend Update segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che, Pete revealed that after eight years, he was leaving the show.

Pete’s appearance was the first time he worked in the New York City studio in months. Following his announcement, Kim shared her support -- all the way from Italy -- with a montage of photos from Pete’s time on the iconic sketch comedy show on her Instagram stories.

Prior to their outing in Calabasas, Kim and Pete have turned heads this month on the red carpet. The duo walked arm in arm at the 2022 Met Gala. In April, the pair made their official red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

A source recently told ET that Pete is ready to take his relationship with Kim to the next level.

“Kim and Pete are doing great. She definitely foresees a strong, healthy and promising future with him,” the source said. “He is so respectful of her and treats her like an absolute queen. He is completely enamored by her beauty and talent.”

The source added, “He thinks she’s an awesome mom and would more than likely take their relationship to the next level in a heartbeat.”

Kim and Pete have been dating since October, months after the reality TV star filed for divorce from Kanye West. Since making their relationship public, Kim has gushed about her beau on social media and even her Hulu reality series.