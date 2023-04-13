Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome New Addition Ahead of Baby No. 2

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd surprised their 6-year-old son Shai with a new best friend!

The Dancing With the Stars alums took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a sweet video of Shai with his eyes covered as Maksim guides him to his room. Shai uncovers his eyes and dances in excitement as he sees a brown poodle puppy patiently sitting in a basket.

Shai's ecstatic for all the right reasons. The video, set to Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend In Me," shows the kiddo petting the dog, who is named Hachi Chmerkovskiy. The dog seems shy at first, but then Hachi really opens up, licking the entire family before gently, albeit briefly, resting its head on Peta's baby bump.

Hachi has already brought a lot of joy to the family, which explains why the pup's being spoiled with lots of love, hugs and toys.

"Meet our newest family member Hachi Chmerkovskiy 🐶," the couple captioned their sweet post. "This little guy has brought so much joy into our lives these past 2 days with oodles of kisses and licks and an uber playful temperament….(also lots of poops, pees and cries at night🥹). Shai is obsessed and we let him take the lead on naming the puppy. We probably bit off more than we can chew with another actual human arriving soon, but hey 🤷🏼‍♀️ there is never a perfect time right? Lol."

The new addition to the family comes three months after Peta announced she and Maks are expecting baby No. 2 in June.

Just days after that announcement, Maks got candid about Peta's intense experience with IVF, telling ET's Nichelle Turner about the ups and downs of their fertility journey.

"I just want all of the ladies and couples that are going through this journey -- and the ups and downs of it -- there is a light at the end of it, just be patient," he told ET. "I know it sounds rough to say, but it'll all be good."

The couple, who are already parents to 6-year-old Shai, found out Muragtroyd was expecting right before undergoing a second round of IVF. The dance pro documented her IVF journey on social media, informing fans that her IVF transfer in August was not successful.

"I didn't know we were going in for the second round," Chmerkovskiy admitted. "I was hoping that this was gonna be put on pause because it was an incredibly stressful year. We found out in the last decade how to kind of really keep our bodies healthy, and one of the things that we've all been taught, is that stress is a major factor."

Maks and Peta both told ET they kept this pregnancy under wraps for a long time.

"Because of the way it came about, some difficulties with getting pregnant, we just sort of went with nothing's happening, keep it normal, keep it chill," Maks said.

They've been laying low at home with Shai, grateful for their nest ahead of expanding their family. "We actually told [Shai] in our bathroom," Peta said with a laugh. "He was looking at my stomach, he's like, 'Mommy, you've got a baby in there,' and I was like, 'We do, actually.' And he was so excited, just jumping around."