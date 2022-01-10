Penélope Cruz on Doing a Musical With Javier Bardem and Palm Springs Film Awards Honor (Exclusive)

Penélope Cruz is a versatile actress, but she's itching to do a musical again.

The Spanish star first showed off her singing and dancing skills in Rob Marshall's 2009 musical Nine. Now, she's ready to put her ballroom shoes on again for another round -- and hopefully with husband Javier Bardem and frequent collaborator and director Pedro Almodóvar.

"I would love to," Cruz, 47, told ET's Nischelle Turner about doing a musical with her husband, who viewers recently saw sing in Being the Ricardos. "I saw my husband singing in the Ricardos and he did an incredible job! He was feeling the same way I was feeling when I did Nine, when I had no idea that I could sing but then Rob Marshall convinced me after doing a couple of tests that I could. And then because I danced for 18 years, ballet, and I'm a big fan of the dance world and music, it's such a powerful art for me, even more than cinema, so for me the genre of musicals is a dream! I've only done one, so I hope I can repeat it someday."

Cruz noted that the topic of her doing another musical came about three weeks ago when journalists started asking her what type of film she would want to do next with Almodóvar.

"'Something you haven't done together?'" she recalled being asked. "The first thing that comes to mind is a musical. We have to do a musical together, and everyone had such an enthusiastic reaction when I said that. Everyone, every fan of Pedro Almodóvar wants to see a musical."



The Cruz and Bardem household, meanwhile, has been full of music lately, as the actor is set to star as King Triton in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

"There's a lot of music hanging around lately. And as you know, preparing for those things take such a long time. So it would be great to be able to do movies that maybe the kids would be able to see," Cruz, who shares Cruz 10-year-old son Leo and 8-year-old daughter Luna with Bardem, said, adding, "Because I cannot show them yet Parallel Mothers."



For her latest film, which also marks her seventh one with Almodóvar, Cruz received the International Star Award at this year's Palm Springs International Film Awards.

"It is a huge honor, and I have great memories from that festival because that's actually, the first time that I went, I went with Pedro. I think it was for All About My Mother and we came back with Volver," she recalled. "And I remember it was one of my first trips with him, traveling and promoting a movie. And we had so much fun there, so it has a special place in my heart."

The dynamic duo began their working relationship with 1997's Live Flesh, with Cruz hoping to do "many more" together.

"To me, he has the talent of a genius and I'm lucky to be able to call him a friend," she expressed. "We are very, very close. I trust him 100 percent. We cannot lie to each other. He knows what I'm thinking, what I'm feeling, and when he arrives in the morning I know if he's in a good mood or not. He's totally, totally honest with me in every way, which is great because I know if I do a take he's going to tell me if it's good or really bad. He's always going to tell me the truth, so yeah, seven movies together now and I hope many more."

For more on Cruz, see below.