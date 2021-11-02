Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey to Star in 'Last of Us' TV Series

HBO's The Last of Us TV series has found its stars. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will star in the upcoming show, ET confirms.

Based on the critically-acclaimed Sony Playstation franchise, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Pascal will play Joel, a hardened survivor, who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old orphan Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Craig Mazin, creator of HBO's limited series Chernobyl, is writing the script and executive producing with Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the video game. Kantemir Balagov has been tapped to direct the pilot.

Both Ramsey and Pascal starred in HBO's Game of Thrones, with Ramsey portraying Lyanna Mormont and Pascal playing Oberyn Martell in the series.

