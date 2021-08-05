'Paw Patrol: The Movie': Go Behind the Scenes and Get a First Look at Adam Levine's Music Video for the Film

Adam Levine had a motive in mind when he decided to record a song for Paw Patrol: The Movie.

"It's Paw Patrol and I want to be a hero to my kids and everyone else's kids forever," said the 42-year-old rocker of his "Good Mood" tune, adding that "it's just a happy, fun, kind of free-loving jam."

In addition to Levine's participation, other celebrity parents including Dax Shepard, Kim Kardashian West, Tyler Perry, and Jimmy Kimmel are lending their voices to the family film -- and receiving some serious street cred with their kids.

"Hi everyone, I'm Dolores, your soon to be favorite poodle," Kardashian West says in a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie.

"My kids are the biggest Paw Patrol fans," the mother of four exclaims. "My son [Psalm] hardly talks. ...He says paw paw every time he wants to watch Paw Patrol."

Meanwhile, Perry is the voice of Gus and says his 6-year-old son, Aman, is also thrilled that his father is involved in the movie.

"He loves Skye and Chase and Zuma. I know the theme song like the back of my mind," he quips. "...That's the reason I said yes. I really wanted to be a part of something that he could appreciate as much as I do."

Shepard's daughters, 6-year-old Delta and 8-year-old Lincoln, were in shock that their dad was chosen for a role in the movie. "When I got involved in the movie, first of all they couldn't even believe that," recalls Shepard, who plays Ruben. "I don't think they thought I was talented enough to be a part of the Paw Patrol family."

Kimmel, who is voicing Marty Muckracker, also had trouble convincing his kids, 4-year-old Billy and 7-year-old Jane, of his role in the film. "I have been telling them, trying to explain to them that Daddy's in the Paw Patrol movie," the late-night host jokes. "I'm hopeful this will make me a big shot at least for a couple of days."

The kids flick also stars Iain Armitage as the voice of Chase, Marsai Martin voicing Liberty and Yara Shahidi as the voice of Kendra Wilson.

Paw Patrol is out to save Adventure City's evil new mayor from destroying the town in the movie that hits theaters and Paramount+ on Aug. 20. As for Levine's "Good Mood" song and music video, those will be released on Friday.