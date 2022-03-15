Paul Wesley to Play Captain Kirk on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': See First Photo

Captain James T. Kirk is ready to take command on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley will step into the shoes of the iconic character in season 2 of the upcoming Paramount+ series, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The character was first introduced on Star Trek: The Original Series and famously portrayed by William Shatner. (Chris Pine plays the same character on the big screen in the Star Trek films.)

“Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show," executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said in a joint statement. "Like all of us, he is a life-long Star Trek fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role.”

The latest Star Trek spinoff, slated for a May 5 debut, follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock (Ethan Peck) in the years before Captain Kirk boards the USS Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Strange New Worlds was picked up for season 2 in January ahead of the series' launch.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.