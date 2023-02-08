Paul Rudd Shares Update on Jeremy Renner Amid Recovery From His Snowplow Accident (Exclusive)

Jeremy Renner is "doing well" amid his ongoing recovery following a terrifying snowplow accident that landed him in the intensive care unit on New Year's Day.

"He's doing alright. He's doing well," Paul Rudd told ET's Nischelle Turner, revealing that he just "talked to him yesterday," on Monday, Feb. 6, the day of the Los Angele premiere for his new film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Rudd added, "He's the best guy and he's awesome."

As ET previously reported, Renner was crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada. At the time, Renner was towing his nephew’s vehicle after it got stuck in the snow when the snowcat began to move. In the moment, Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt but ended up getting pulled underneath it.

As a result, Renner suffered life-threatening injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. Renner was in the hospital for 14 days. Since Jan. 21, the Hawkeye actor has returned home, where he is still recovering from 30-plus broken bones and undergoing physical therapy.

Earlier this week, which was just one day before Ant-Man's Los Angeles premiere, Renner shared the latest look at his continued recovery. "Physical therapy Sunday," he wrote on Instagram.

Rudd's update on Renner, meanwhile, came as he was promoting his latest Ant-Man sequel, which debuts in theaters on Feb. 17 and co-stars returning Marvel actors, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, while formally introducing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton, who takes over as Scott's daughter, Cassie Lang.

Prior to that, Rudd and Renner shared the screen in two MCU films, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War.