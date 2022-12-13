Patty Jenkins Denies She 'Walked Away' From 'Wonder Woman 3,' Gives 'Rogue Squadron' Update

Patty Jenkins is setting the record straight. The filmmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday to address rumors, reports and speculation regarding Wonder Woman 3, and the part she played in DC's decision to not move forward with the project.

"I'm not one to talk about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue," Jenkins wrote in a lengthy statement she posted Tuesday afternoon.

Jenkins said that she felt compelled to speak after after reading numerous reports that presented a "false story" claiming that Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped because she chose to walk away from the project.

"This is simply not true," Jenkins wrote. "I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me."

"It is my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time," she continued. "DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

The news of Wonder Woman 3's collapse came after James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as the new co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Films, a newly formed division at WB. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the duo's decision to nix Wonder Woman 3 from its lineup last week. The outlet additionally reported that the future of the Man of Steel, Black Adam, and Aquaman franchises are currently up in the air.

Following the report, Gunn responded, tweeting, "Some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it's true or not."

Reports also recently began to swirl that Jenkins' Star Wars project, Rogue Squadron, had been scrapped when it was removed from Disney's forthcoming release schedule. However, Jenkins stated that the project is still alive, and wrote that it was her initial commitment to Wonder Woman 3 that delayed production.

"I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn't happen soon enough, and I did not want to delay WW3 any further," Jenkins wrote. "When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed."

"I am still on it and that project has been in active development every since," she stated. "I don't know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead."

Jenkins used her statement to bid farewell to the Wonder Woman franchise, and share her gratitude with those who made it possible to create the first two films.

"I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on a negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films," Jenkins shared. "She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

"My crew has been like a family and fought every day to give the world the best films they could. And Gal... Gal Gadot. Where do I even begin. Gal is the greatest gift I have received in the whole journey." she continued, calling the actress "a cherished friend, inspiration, and sister."

"There are no words I can use to convey how magical she is," Jenkins added. "She is the walking embodiment of Wonder Woman in real life and a better person than the world can imagine."

After sharing a big thank you to all the Wonder Woman fans who came out to champion the film, Jenkins signed off with an inspiring message: "Keep up the Wonder Woman spirit. Any day that you face struggles, try asking: What would Wonder Woman do? I hope her beacon of love, truth and justice is always there to lead the way for you, as she has done for me."

Wonder Woman came out in 2017 and proved to be a smash box office hit, bringing in over $822 million world wide. The film was followed by a sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, three years later.