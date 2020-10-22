Patrick Mahomes Reveals Sex of His and Fiancée Brittany Matthews' Baby

It's a girl for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews! The engaged couple both took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the sex of their first child, who they announced they're expecting last month.

Mahomes and Matthews shared the same video on Instagram, which featured them gathering friends and family via Zoom to watch as their dogs revealed the news by walking down a white paper runaway with pink paint on their paws.

Surrounded by pink and blue balloons and giant light up letters that read "Boy or Girl," the happy couple jumped up and down in glee as they realized that they have a daughter on the way.

Pink confetti shot out as Mahomes and Matthews celebrated, before they pulled on a "Baby Daddy" shirt and "Baby Mama" jacket, respectively.

"My ❤️," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback captioned his post.

"Baby Girl💕💕," Matthews wrote alongside the cute clip. "P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a run way with pink paws for the reveal."

