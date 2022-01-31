'Party Down' Adds Jennifer Garner, James Marsden and More to Reboot

After announcing Party Down, the 2009 cult classic series about cater waiters, was returning with a new season, Starz has just revealed that Jennifer Garner, James Marsden and more are joining as new characters. They’ll join original cast members Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino and others as they reprise their roles from the first two seasons.

Garner, whose last starring TV role was on HBO’s Camping, joins as Evie, “a successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices. A fledgling relationship with Henry Pollard (Scott) becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions.”

She joins as a series regular alongside Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoe Chao.

Williams, who previously had a recurring role on IFC’s Brockmire, will play Sackson, “a handsome, confident, driven, wannabe influencer/internet personality” alongside Chao’s Lucy, “a passionate, outspoken, free-thinking creative food artist” who “dreams of being a celebrity chef.”

Prior to joining Party Down, Chao had breakout roles on Love Life on HBO Max and Apple TV+’s The Afterparty.

Marsden, meanwhile, joins in the key recurring role of Jack Botty, “an actor who plays the lead in a popular superhero franchise.” The series marks his latest turn on TV, which has included roles on various streamers, including Dead to Me, Mrs. America and The Stand.

As previously confirmed, the new additions will appear opposite the series’ returning cast members, which also includes Martin Starr, Megan Mullally and Ryan Hansen.

Picking up a decade later, Party Down follows employees of a Los Angeles catering team forced to work for tips as they wait for their big break in Hollywood. The new season will consist of six episodes executive produced by Rob Thomas with John Enbom, Paul Rudd, Dan Etheridge and Scott. Enbom also serves as showrunner.

The first two seasons of Party Down are currently available to watch or stream on Starz and the Starz app.

RELATED CONTENT