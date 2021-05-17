Paris Hilton Says She Was Texting With Britney Spears Last Week, Weighs in on Sam Asghari (Exclusive)

Paris Hilton is still keeping in touch with Britney Spears all these years later! The 40-year-old heiress and DJ opened up to ET's Lauren Zima at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted about her longtime friendship with the 39-year-old pop star.

"I love her," Hilton gushed to ET of Spears. "I was actually texting her last week, and she's just so sweet and down to earth and really an amazing woman. I'm so proud of her."

Hilton and Spears have been friends for years. Back in August 2020, Hilton spoke to The Sunday Times about her friend, saying in reference to Spears' conservatorship, "It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her."

Hilton, who is preparing to tie the knot with her fiancé, Carter Reum, also approves of Spears' longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

"I think they're really cute together," she told ET of the couple, teasing that Asghari "needs to" really care about the singer.

As for her own true love, Hilton is ready to be a bride.

"I'm so excited to be his wife, and I can't wait for the next phase in my life," she gushed.

Hilton is starring in a new Peacock reality series about her impending nuptials to Reum, tentatively titled, Paris in Love.

"With my documentary, I opened up in so many ways but I want people to see that I did find my happy ending," Hilton explains of her emotional 2020 documentary, This Is Paris. "It's just the next phase of my life, and it's just gonna be exciting to share that with my fans."

As for whether the queen of "Sliving" will have a large, lavish wedding, Hilton says, "I'm trying to decide because of what's happening in the world. I would have had a very big wedding, but it might have to be a little bit smaller than I thought."

The inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.