Paris Hilton Says Kim Kardashian Inspired Her to Freeze Her Eggs

Paris Hilton is sharing the real side of herself for the first time. The 39-year-old DJ and heiress is getting candid in a new interview with The Sunday Times in promotion of her YouTube documentary, This Is Paris.

In the doc, not only does Hilton talk about her childhood trauma at boarding school, she also speaks about her past abusive relationships and how they led to her current romance with entrepreneur Carter Reum. She says the alleged abuse she endured at the Provo Canyon School led to multiple early relationships with abusive men.

“I accepted it because I almost thought it was normal,” she says in the documentary (via The Sunday Times). “It was like, ‘He loves me so much that he’s going this crazy’, and I just wanted love so bad that I was willing to accept being hit or yelled at or screamed at or strangled, or a lot of things.”

However, her current relationship with Reum literally brought her to tears of joy during her Sunday Times interview.

“I feel like my grandmother sent him to save me,” she says, weeping. “I love him so much.”

Hilton and Reum confirmed their romance in April in a kissing anniversary video.

“Finally, I’ve found my perfect match, someone I want to spend the rest of my life with and have a family with,” she tells The Sunday Times of Reum, sharing they've never spent a night apart.

Hilton, who has been engaged twice before, acknowledges that she's expressed similar sentiments in the past.

“I’ve said ‘He’s the one’ before just because I always wanted to portray, ‘I’m so happy with the perfect life, the perfect boyfriend’, but I never truly felt that,” she adds. “I was just acting.”

Though she once wanted a "Cinderella wedding with a giant ballgown," Hilton says that now she dreams of a more intimate affair.

Hilton is looking forward to one day becoming a mom and it was her longtime friend, Kim Kardashian West, who inspired her to freeze her eggs.

“I had a really amazing conversation with Kim [Kardashian] about it. She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it," she tells the Times. "I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that, ‘Oh my God, I need to get married.’ ”

She notes that she wants a girl first, saying, “I’m obsessed with dressing them up and having a mini-me, or twins, because then you get both [girl and boy] at once."

This Is Paris premieres Sept. 14 on Hilton’s YouTube channel. For more, watch the clip below: