Paris Hilton Reveals If She'll Take Fiancé Carter Reum's Last Name, When They'll Have Kids

Paris Hilton couldn't be more excited to tie the knot with Carter Reum. In a sneak peek at her new iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris, dropping Monday, the heiress and entrepreneur opens up about her plans to take Reum's last name, start a family and more.

"I'm going to take it, but I feel like a hyphenated thing like Paris Hilton-Reum," Hilton tells Hunter March in the sneak peek. "Because my name is just my name. I like it."

Hilton revealed in January that she had started IVF, and was set on having boy-girl twins with Reum.

"I can’t wait to have a family with him," she adds on her podcast. "It’s something that I’ve really been looking forward to and we’ve talked about a lot ever since we've been together, just having a family is going to be so exciting and how cute they're going to be, and how fun it's going to be. First the wedding, then the babies."

Reum proposed to Hilton on a special trip for her 40th birthday on Wednesday, but as she reveals on her podcast, she was actually expecting him to propose during a romantic trip to Bora Bora in November.

"The whole dinner I was expecting this to happen," she recalls of a romantic meal in Bora Bora months earlier. "'Is there going to be like, a ring showing up inside the cake, like a little seashell? Are mermaids going to swim up with it? And it didn't happen…"

Hilton ended up telling Reum she had gotten her hopes up that he'd propose, and he assured her that when he did pop the question, it would be even more special. Sure enough, it was.

"He opened the box and it had like, a light shown on the ring, and it was sparkling... it was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my life, and I put it on and freaked out," she says. "Then he said, 'We have some other people here who wanted to celebrate with us.' And then out of the bushes, like all of a sudden, my sister, her husband, my brother and his wife, his mom and his brother all came out."

"It was so nice that he thought to have our families there to be there to celebrate the moment," Hilton adds.

