Pamela Anderson Finds 'Pam & Tommy' Series 'Very Painful,' Source Says

Pamela Anderson can't fathom how the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy got the green light without her approval. And as the premiere date inches closer, it's conjuring up some "very painful" feelings for the Baywatch star.

A source tells ET that the 54-year-old blonde bombshell still hasn't come to terms with the fact a series centered around one of the most vulnerable times in her life was adapted into a limited series for the streaming giant.

"The upcoming Pam & Tommy Hulu series has been very painful for Pamela Anderson and for anyone that loves her," the source tells ET. "It is shocking that this series is allowed to happen without her approval."

Anderson's marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is being dubbed as "The greatest love story ever sold." The series premieres with the first three episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 2, with new episodes streaming weekly on Hulu. An extended trailer dropped earlier this month, showing another side of Anderson and Lee's sex tape scandal and the intense roller-coaster ride the then-couple went through following the leak of their infamous sex tape.

The actress and rock star's budding relationship instantly became tabloid fodder, and amplified after they got married in Mexico after dating for less than a week. A source tells ET that Anderson, who shares sons Brandon and Dylan with Lee, says she has no regrets about her life, save for one dark moment.

"Pamela has no regrets about her life," the source said, "but the only thing she would probably erase is this burglary. She feels so violated to this day. It brings back a very painful time for her."

In the latest trailer, former employee Rand Gauthier (played by Seth Rogen) and his friend, Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman) concoct a plan to steal a giant safe at Anderson and Lee's home. The safe so happened to store the sex tape the couple made on their honeymoon in 1995. Gauthier and Miltie try to sell the tape, and they ultimately find success on the internet despite being in its infant stages. The trailer later cuts to Anderson wearing her trademark red swimsuit while on the set of Baywatch, stumbling upon the show's crew huddling over a TV and watching her and Tommy's most intimate moment on tape.

Hulu

Anderson, portrayed by Lily James, is in utter shock. But Lee? Not so much. Lee, portrayed by Sebastian Stan, can't figure out why Anderson's hysterical, and it's a sentiment Lee still shares to this day, according to the source.

"Tommy feels fine about the series coming out and is excited to see it," the source tells ET. "He still doesn't understand how this incident impacts Pamela differently from himself."

While Lee has more than given his stamp of approval to the series (Lee told ET he has no problem with Stan portraying him), the same cannot be said of Anderson, who is in the midst of divorcing her fourth husband. In fact, she appears to have wanted to be so far removed from the project, James' efforts to reach Anderson went unanswered.

James recently revealed she attempted to contact Anderson about the project, to no avail.

"I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different," James told Net-a-Porter's Porter for its cover story. "My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically."