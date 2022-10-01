Palace Releases Photo of Senior Royals From Reception Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Were Uninvited From

According to the Palace, the photo was taken Sept. 18 at Buckingham Palace. In the photo, Camilla, Charles, William and Kate are all smiling and wearing black -- Camilla and the Princess of Wales in a gown and Charles and the Prince of Wales in a suit and tie.

This is the same reception, by the way, that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been uninvited from last month. At the time, ET had learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to attend the reception for world leaders, but there was an about-face when they were suddenly uninvited. As for the reason for the disinvite, ET learned that the reception was for working royal family members only.

Harry and Meghan being disinvited to the reception had been among the seemingly growing list of signs that there were mixed feelings about how much the royal family wanted Harry and Meghan taking part in the queen's official funeral plans. It started with Meghan not invited to join the royal family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the queen's death.

“It's understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother,” Nicholl told ET.

Getty

“But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family," Nicholl added. "She has said she will go to Balmoral another time. But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife.”

It was later reported that Harry, who arrived and departed Scotland solo following the queen's death on Sept. 8, would not be allowed to wear his military uniform for any of the events surrounding Her Majesty's death and upcoming funeral. There would soon be a change of heart, with a source close to the royal family telling ET that Palace officials informed Harry he would be allowed to wear his military uniform for the queen's Vigil at Westminster Hall. The source added that "it was a decision made without Prince Harry requesting a change." The gesture, however, was only a one-time permission, as Harry was not in his military uniform for the state funeral.

That being said, William extended an olive branch on several occasions -- from inviting him and Meghan to join him and Kate for a walk outside Windsor Castle, to waving Harry and his sister-in-law to sit with him, Kate and their children at the queen's funeral at St. George's Chapel.