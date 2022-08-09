Ozzy Osbourne Returns To the Stage, Reunites with Black Sabbath Member Following Surgery

The Prince of Darkness is back! Ozzy Osbourne took the stage during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. The 73-year-old rocker and Black Sabbath guitarist, Tommy Iommi, surprised the crowd in Birmingham, England, when they performed the legendary rock band’s hit, “Paranoid.”

Ozzy’s son, Jack Osbourne, celebrated the performance on Instagram. “Dad and @tonyiommi closed out the #commonwealthgames2022🇬🇧 tonight! 🤘👊,” the 36-year-old wrote alongside photos of his father rocking out.

The performance marked Ozzy’s first return to the stage since undergoing surgery in June. That month, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed that the “Iron Man” singer would undergo a procedure that would “determine the rest of his life.”

Sharon added that she would be flying to Los Angeles to be by her husband’s side.

Following his surgery, Ozzy took to his Instagram to give his fans an update. "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," the rocker announced a week after the surgery. "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

ET caught up with Ozzy at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, where he dished about his recovery, and excitement to see his fans in person.

"I like to see people," he told ET. "That’s been the hardest thing over the past three years, because I've been trying to recover from my surgery. I'm getting there. A bit slow, but I’m back."