'Ozark' Series Finale: Jason Bateman and Laura Linney Reflect on the Final Episodes (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched all of the fourth and final season of Ozark.

After four acclaimed seasons, Ozark took its final bow on Friday, as the last episodes of the series debuted on Netflix. And, true to form, the crime drama left fans biting their nails until the final moment as the Byrde family banded together to protect their own.

While the final episode was a bloodbath for many of the Byrdes' allies and enemies -- including Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) and Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) -- it was the white collar family-turned-crime overlords who were left standing at the end.

In the final moments, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) faced one final threat in Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg), the private investigator who threatened to expose the couple for killing Wendy's brother, Ben (Tom Pelphrey). But ultimately, they kept it in the family as the Byrdes' son, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), and daughter Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) snuck up on Mel with a shotgun. After Jonah received the slightest sinister smile from his father, the screen cut to black and a shot rang out.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the Ozark cast at their final season premiere event earlier this month, where Linney and Bateman opened up about their initial reaction to the series finale and how it felt to say goodbye.

"I can't believe we all kill each other," Bateman joked of the show's final moments.

On a more serious note, the actor said he appreciated that the show ended on a "smart, kind of subtle ending that's very consistent with the quality of [executive producer] Chris Mundy’s work and his staff."

In addition to acting, Bateman also directed the final episode, which he told ET felt like a nice bookend after the show's four-season run.

"We started the whole thing, and to be able to kind of cross the finish line together, it was really fortunate," he shared.

As for Linney's reaction to the finale, she admitted, "I was just really sad it was ending."

"[It was] a very close knit group... and we all knew we were in a very good situation that was unusual," she added, "so when something like this is over, you know, it's really the end of an era for us."

So, would the pair be willing to reprise their characters in the future -- perhaps for an Ozark movie?

"I'm not saying a thing," Linney said coyly, though Bateman had to return to his jokes.

"We'd all have to rise from the dead, though, to do that," he teased. "We'd have to fix the bullet holes in our heads."

For now, they have their memories -- and a few souvenirs from set.

"I took my wedding ring," Linney admitted. "I collect all the wedding rings from all my cinematic marriages."

See what Bateman snatched from set in the video below!

Ozark's final episodes are streaming now on Netflix.