Owners of Home That Anne Heche Crashed Into Make $2M Claim Against Her Estate

The owners of the home that was destroyed in the fatal crash involving Anne Heche are taking legal action against the late actress' estate.

In legal documents obtained by ET on Monday, Jennifer and John Durand are filing a complaint against Heche's estate for "negligence, negligence per se, [and] trespass." The documents also name Heche's son, Homer, who is the manager of her estate.

The lawsuit recalled the fiery crash, which occurred on Aug. 5, and the documents state that the "violent impact from the crash caused severe structural damage to the home," and that the crash resulted in "a towering inferno" that caused additional damage.

The home was occupied at the time by Lynne Mishele, who rented from the Durands, and the couple claims that they "received a substantial economic benefit from the lease and the monthly rent that they received," which they now no longer have.

"The Durands now have to spend substantial time and money and undergo the difficult process of rebuilding their house," the documents claim.

The lawsuit seeks "compensatory damages" in the amount of $2 million, as well as damages for "recovery of their costs" as well as punitive damages. The pair is also asking for a trial by jury.

In November, Heche's estate was sued by Mishele, the building's tenant, as well. That lawsuit is also seeking $2 million in damages.

Following the crash, Heche was pronounced brain dead on Aug. 12 and was "peacefully" taken off life support two days later so that her organs could be donated.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office released Heche's final autopsy earlier this month, and the 12-page report makes it clear that while the actress did have cocaine in her system, it did not contribute to her death. According to the autopsy report, obtained by ET, a toxicology test showed the presence of benzoylecgonine, an inactive metabolite of cocaine, meaning there was no evidence of impairment by illicit substances at the time of the crash.