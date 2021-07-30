'Outer Banks' Stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Reveal If Marriage Is in Their Future (Exclusive)

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes think marriage is all about love. ET's Katie Krause spoke with the Outer Banks stars and real-life couple about the second season of their Netflix series, which saw their 16-year-old characters, Sarah and John B, get married.

The pair, who went public with their relationship in June 2020, supported their characters' marriage, noting that a young age doesn't negate a true love.

"Everybody has their own experience, right? It works for some people," Stokes, 28, said. "We've seen couples who got married at 16 who are now in their 80s and early 90s who are still together and wildly in love. So I don't think that the age should specifically define it. I think love is something that should move that needle."

"Love is love," Cline, 23, noted. "... I also think when you know, you know."

Stokes agreed with his girlfriend, before speaking about what their characters' marriage decision will mean for the show going forward.

"I think with John B and Sarah, they're going through it, right? This is just a crazy experience for them. They've gotten married," he said. "They've had everything that's happened in the Bahamas, and then everything after that. I think it'll be an interesting thing to move forward from, and I'm excited to see it."

Cline concurred, telling ET that "it'd be really fun in season 3, if we get one, to see them actually start to truly get to know each other in a very real sense."

"They're married, but they actually kind of don't know a whole lot about each other," she said. "I feel like that would be really fun. They've obviously been through a lot together."

Moving ahead, both Cline and Stokes acknowledge that things won't be easy for Sarah and John B, with the real-life couple telling ET that they handle conflict better than their onscreen counterparts.

"John B is such a little sourpuss. He's always getting so pissed about the dumbest things," Stokes said. "... He definitely needs to work on his attitude, I think. Me and John B need to have a talk before we go back and just say, 'Hey, man, you need to stop being a jealous little boy.'"

Cline was more understanding about John B's attitude, noting, "I've had moments where I've been incredibly jealous and very petty, and it's over nothing huge."

"Even though he was being such a pill, I feel like sometimes that's incredibly real, though," she added. "Sometimes you just can't help it."

Season 2 of Outer Banks is now available on Netflix.