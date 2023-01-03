'Outer Banks' Season 3 Release Date Revealed: See the First Photos

Poguelandia is back!

Outer Banks has set a premiere date for season 3, Netflix revealed on Tuesday. The series will return with 10 hour-long episodes Thursday, Feb. 23.

According to Netflix's synopsis, season 3 finds "the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed 'Poguelandia,' the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world -- and the only way out is together."

“The stakes are ramping up. The Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts," co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement. “The cast have been fast friends in real life pretty much from the very beginning, and it’s been so gratifying to see those connections deepen over the years we’ve worked on the show. They are truly Pogues for life.”

As part of the announcement, Netflix released the first photos from the new season. See them below.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Following the season 2 drop in summer 2021, which ended on the stunning reveal that John B's father is alive, ET spoke with Stokes about what that revelation means for his character's journey moving forward.

"We left enough little Easter eggs, I felt like, in season 1, but we didn't know at the time, right? By the time we finished season 1, went into season 2, there was no conversation about his dad being alive," Stokes told ET at the time. "So when we got that script, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this changes everything. This whole journey.'"

"Then the fact that Limbrey and his dad know each other, I didn't know how to process. I felt like my internal circuits were just shutting down," he added. "So I'm excited to see where it goes... I just think it opens so many doors, so I'm excited."

The actor theorized over how John B's father being back in the picture will "impact everything."

"How does that change John B's dynamic? Is he going to accept it? Is he not? Is he going to open up with his son about what he was doing and how he was involved with these people?" Stokes asked. "What is this dynamic with John B and his father going to be like? He's been sort of manically chasing this idea of getting his father back and not believing that he's alive for a while. What does that do to your psyche when you finally realize that this whole sort of crazy, chaotic experience kind of comes to a close, because everything that you were chasing is actually real? It's alive. He is alive. He does still have his father."