'Outer Banks' Season 3: Cast Reacts to Shocking Season Finale (Exclusive)

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the Outer Banks season 3 finale.

By the time Outer Banks reached its season 3 finale last week, it felt like the characters may have traversed the whole world over. The beloved rebel Pogues spent most of this season jumping from island to island in the Caribbean, while Ward (Charles Esten) and his family escaped to Guadalupe. The groups eventually collided in their North Caroline home before pulling some strings to end up in South America by the season's finale.

"Our showrunners have some really good imaginations," Drew Starkey, who plays Rafe, told ET's Cassie DiLaura about the finale's twists and turns. "It's exciting to see how the world's going to hopefully expand."

Outer Banks was renewed for season 4 shortly before the third season's premiere.

After the Pogues' travels to the southern hemisphere, the show jumped forward 18 months in its final scenes, where the group was honored at a museum exhibit in North Carolina. Though things seem to have calmed down, the season ended with a mysterious man who gave them a ship's log from the English pirate Blackbeard.

"You think you get to the end of it," Starkey said, then snapping his fingers to signify the constant change of the Outer Banks plot.

Austin North, who plays Topper, added that the finale episode was "emotional" -- both Ward and Big John (Charles Halford) meet their demise by the episode's end. Plus, North added, "gold is still out there."

Fans will have to wait for season 4 for any more details. Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.