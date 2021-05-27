Oscars Announce New Date for 2022 Ceremony

As the world slowly returns to normal, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is looking forward to a post-pandemic Oscars -- but it will be a little later than usual next year, too. (Just not as delayed as this year's COVID-delayed ceremony.)

On Thursday, the Academy announced that the 94th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022, a month later than originally scheduled. This year's Union Station-set ceremony will also be a one-time only location change, as the awards show will return to its usual home at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The eligibility window, extended to the end of March this year, will return to its standard Dec. 31 cutoff, although the Academy also announced streaming releases will continue to be eligible in 2022. Oscar nominations will be announced Feb. 8, 2022.

On Wednesday, the Academy also announced membership rule changes -- scaling back the new members who will be admitted this year "to roughly half that of recent years." Previous winners and nominees will be considered without limitation.

"As we look to the future growth and goals of the Academy, we need to scale appropriately so we can continue to give the personal service our members have come to expect and appreciate," said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. "We remain focused on cultivating a membership body that reflects our diverse film community and the world around us."