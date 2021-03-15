Oscars 2021: How to Watch the Nominated Films

Don't know your Mank from your Minari? Still mixing up Promising Young Woman and Pieces of a Woman? The 2021 Oscar nominations are out now, and there's still time to catch up on all the nominated movies before the winners are announced at the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25.

Many of this year's Best Picture nominees are currently streaming, while the rest are available on demand for convenient at-home viewing. (The exception being Judas and the Black Messiah, whose streaming window on HBO Max recently expired.) Below, ET's handy guide to where you can watch this year's Oscar nominees, including all of the Best Picture contenders, films starring the nominated actors and more.

The Father

Director Florian Zeller's immersive dementia drama returns stars Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman to the Oscars race in the Best Actor and Supporting Actress categories, respectively, also picking up nods in Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay.

Total nominations: 6

Sony Pictures Classics

AVAILABLE ON DEMAND

Judas and the Black Messiah

Warner Bros.

The Black Panther Party biopic landed stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield competing Best Supporting Actor nominations, while the film is up for Best Picture and Original Screenplay. Judas and the Black Messiah is currently playing in theaters until it returns to HBO Max.

Total nominations: 6

Mank

They say there's nothing the Academy loves more than movies about movies. David Fincher's Old Hollywood opus is the year's most-nominated film, up for Best Picture and Best Director, with Gary Oldman nominated for Best Actor and Amanda Seyfried for Supporting Actress.

Total nominations: 10

Netflix

STREAMING ON NETFLIX

Minari

This sweet family drama makes Oscars history, with Steven Yeun becoming the first Asian American actor nominated for Best Actor. Minari, meanwhile, is nominated for Best Picture, Lee Isaac Chung for Director and Original Screenplay and Youn Yuh-jung for Supporting Actress.

Total nominations: 6

A24

AVAILABLE ON DEMAND

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao's intimate drama about life on the road has been the one to beat since its premiere, cementing its place as this year's frontrunner with nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actress for star Frances McDormand.

Total nominations: 6

Searclight Pictures

STREAMING ON HULU

Promising Young Woman

A dark, timely, wholly original film like Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman earning a Best Picture nomination is a feat. That it's also up for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress (for Carey Mulligan) is perhaps the year's most impressive haul.

Total nominations: 5

Focus Features

AVAILABLE ON DEMAND

Sound of Metal

Riz Ahmed's committed performance was always destined for the Best Actor race, but Darius Marder's hearing loss drama is also nominated for Best Picture and Original Screenplay, with Paul Raci as a well-earned Best Supporting Actor contender.

Total nominations: 6

Amazon Studios

STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkin returns to the Best Original Screenplay race with his timely historical drama, which also earned nominations for Best Picture and Sacha Baron Cohen for Best Supporting Actor. (The latter is SBC's first acting nomination.)

Total nominations: 6

Netflix

STREAMING ON NETFLIX

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Chadwick Boseman's final film -- an adaptation of August Wilson's acclaimed play -- will likely win him his first Academy Award, posthumously. Viola Davis, meanwhile, is once again nominated for Best Actress, becoming the most-nominated Black actress.

Total nominations: 5

Netflix

STREAMING ON NETFLIX

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Andra Day goes from first-time lead actress to first-time Oscar nominee thanks to Lee Daniels' biopic about the legendary singer, representing the movie's sole nomination in Best Actress.

Total nominations: 1

Hulu

STREAMING ON HULU

Pieces of a Woman

Netflix's taxing drama about a woman grappling with the effects of a miscarriage netted a single nomination for star Vanessa Kirby, who became a first-time Oscar nominee in Best Actress.

Total nominations: 1

Netflix

STREAMING ON NETFLIX

One Night in Miami

Regina King's historical drama -- a fictional night in the lives of Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali -- earned star Leslie Odom Jr. dual nominations in Best Supporting Actor and Original Song, with an Adapted Screenplay nod for writer Kemp Powers.

Total nominations: 3

Amazon Studios

STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

If the first Borat movie's legacy is a very specific pronunciation of "mah wiiiife," the sequel will be best known for introducing Best Supporting Actress nominee Maria Bakalova. (The film was also recognized in Best Adapted Screenplay.)

Total nominations: 2

Amazon Studios

STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO

Hillbilly Elegy

Ron Howard's adaptation of the popular opioidemic memoir squandered nearly all of its early Oscars buzz. But never underestimate the power of Glenn Close in a good wig, earning nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Makeup and Hairstyling.

Total nominations: 2

Netflix

STREAMING ON NETFLIX

Another Round

If Thomas Vinterberg's boozy Danish dramedy wasn't already the Best International Feature frontrunner, it's all but guaranteed to win now that Vinterberg also picked up a surprise Best Director nomination.

Total nominations: 2

Henrik Ohsten

STREAMING ON HULU

Soul

Pixar's latest leads the pack in Best Animated Feature, with two additional noms in Best Sound and Original Score (for Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' original compositions).

Total nominations: 3

Disney / Pixar

STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Time

As Soul is to Animated and Another Round is to International Feature, Time -- Garrett Bradley's moving doc about the prison industrial complex -- is the likely winner of Best Documentary Feature. And deservedly so!

Total nominations: 1

Amazon Studios

STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO

The 2021 Oscars air live on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.