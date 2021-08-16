Orlando Bloom Posts Photos and Video of Himself Skinny-Dipping

Orlando Bloom is baring it all! The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share pics and a video of himself skinny-dipping.

One photo shows Bloom wading in the water while showing off his shirtless chest, while a video of a similar moment features the Elizabethtown star pushing his wet hair back with his hands, telling the camera it's "so amazing."

Things get cheeky in the next photo, as Bloom stands looking out onto the water with his back to the camera while totally naked. The actor put a peach emoji over his bottom to censor the pic, tagging his fiancée, Katy Perry, on top of the emoji.

The final shot features Bloom's smiling face as he poses for a selfie. He captioned his post with the water drop emoji.

This, of course, isn't the first time fans have seen Bloom nude out on the water. In August 2016 in Italy, the actor was spotted paddleboarding completely naked while Perry sat, wearing a bikini, at the front of the board.

"I broke the internet," he told Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 a year later. "[My friends will tease me about it] forever and ever and ever."

Bloom's latest nude photos come shortly after he shared pics from his getaway to Capri, Italy, with Perry. One shot featured the pop star posing with friends, while another showed her and Bloom sitting together at a restaurant.

"When the moon🌕 hits your eye👁 like a big pizza🍕pie🥧That's amore ❤️," Bloom captioned the post. "When the world 🌎 seems to shine✨ like you've had too much wine 🍷That's amore ❤️"

Perry playfully called out the father of her 11-month-old daughter, Daisy, for not tagging her or their pals in the pics.

"You forgot to tag me daddy," she quipped in the caption.

