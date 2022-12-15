Original 'CSI' Star Eric Szmanda to Return for 'CSI: Vegas'

Another original CSI cast member is headed back to Las Vegas.

Eric Szmanda, who played tech whiz Greg Sanders on all 15 seasons of CSI, will reunite with Marg Helgenberger on season 2 of CSI: Vegas, ET has confirmed.

Szmanda will appear in multiple episodes, though additional details about his return are being kept under wraps.

The actor is the latest OG cast member to board the CBS update, following Helgenberger, who joined as a series regular for the sophomore effort after the exits of William Petersen and Jorja Fox, both of whom left after one season.

CSI creator Anthony Zuiker hinted to ET last October that he had someone specific in mind he'd like to bring back for CSI: Vegas.

"I will be personally lobbying to bring somebody [specific] back from CSI, if we get a [season 2] pickup," he said then. "I think the fans would like to see some familiar faces. And if we do get a pickup, and we have a sit-down about what season 2 looks like, I'll definitely be making a case for bringing familiar faces back, yeah."

"If I had to choose, it would be somebody from the original CSI cast to come back. That would be something I would definitely lobby for," Zuiker added. "And like I said, CSI's family, so all four of those shows [CSI, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY and CSI: Cyber] are wide open for possibilities."

CSI: Vegas stars Helgenberger, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Ariana Guerra, Jay Lee and Lex Medlin.