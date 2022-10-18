Olivia Wilde Steps Out Following Former Nanny's Allegations, Gives Speech About 'Burning Hellfire' of Misogyny

"I was an actress who started producing and then finally got the courage to start directing, and I wouldn't have started any of it at all if I knew Twitter would be invented," she quipped. "But here I am. It’s a real thrill to have what is undeniably the greatest job on the planet."

Wilde, wearing a stunning black, tea-length dress, continued her speech by explaining why events celebrating women "are crucial" and "extremely impactful" in this day and age.

"They offer us a chance to look into each other's eyes and say, 'Keep going.' Because, let's face it, it's not always easy to keep going," she admitted. "In fact, sometimes it's tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, 'Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living.' But we won't let each other give up."

Wilde said she's "had several opportunities to personally experience this power of encouragement from other women in this business" amid the drama surrounding both her movie and her love life.

"It often takes the form of a tight grip of your shoulders and an intense stare into your eyes and a defiant 'Do not let them f**k with you,'" Wilde said. "And it's always really tempting to reply, 'Well, if I didn't know things were bad before, I do now.' Just kidding; it's always very much appreciated."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

She continued by sharing how "these moments are profound," stating, "they're maybe our most honest acknowledgement of a constant battle we are all fighting, in which we are allies."

"Relying on each other not to fall back and stop advancing because we are up against a seriously massive force of opposition that has, for centuries, tried to rein us in," she said. "If one of us steps back, we all step back."

"No matter how much the patriarchy relies on us to cut each other down in order to weaken our collective power, we have to resist the urge to play by their self-serving rules," Wilde added. "[We have to] remind the world -- and specifically our daughters -- that we aren't so easily manipulated."

Wilde next praised her fellow honorees, saying she feels "energized" by them and "motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire."

"In some ways, the challenges are all a part of it, right? Real badges of honor, just par for the course," she said. "Let's face it, you are not a woman in Hollywood until you've begged to be placed into a medically induced coma until your press tour is finished. Until then you are just a woman residing in or around the Hollywood area."

Despite the negative aspects of her life in the public eye that she discussed in her speech, Wilde concluded her time at the podium by stating, "I love my life. I love my job."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ELLE

Earlier in the day, Wilde and Sudeikis' former nanny spoke to Daily Mail anonymously and made a series of shocking allegations about her time with the family. The former couple shares two kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

The woman alleged that Sudeikis discovered that Wilde had kissed her current boyfriend, Harry Styles, after finding emails between her and the pop star on her old Apple Watch. The nanny also claimed that Sudeikis became infuriated after seeing Wilde prepare a salad for Styles with her "special dressing" in the family kitchen, further alleging that the actor then tried to prevent Wilde from leaving by lying underneath her car.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the exes said in a joint statement in response to the allegations. "Her now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."