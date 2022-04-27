Olivia Wilde Served Legal Paperwork From Jason Sudeikis on Stage at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde was served with legal documents from her ex, Jason Sudeikis -- which were related to the former couple's children -- while making a presentation at CinemaCon, ET can confirm.

An eyewitness attending the event Tuesday night at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas tells ET that the 38-year-old actress was introducing the never-before-seen trailer for her and her beau Harry Styles' new movie, Don't Worry Darling, when an unidentified person approached the stage and slid a manila envelope towards her.

Sudeikis' rep tells ET, "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis." The former couple share two children -- Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

The rep adds that Sudeikis "had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

When presented with the envelope -- which was marked marked "personal and confidential" -- Wilde asked, "Is this for me?" The eyewitness said the scene was "odd" but "everyone assumed it was something about her presentation," and that Wilde "didn't seem to be shaken" by what had just transpired.

The same eyewitness tells ET that Wilde laughed off the seemingly uneventful act, so much so that people attending the event wondered if it was some sort of bit. The manila envelope was never addressed again.

In a statement to ET, Mitch Neuhauser, the head of CinemaCon, said, "A situation like this has never happened before and the priority at this convention has always been to protect the integrity of our studio partners and talent in attendance." He added, "Unfortunately, something happened. We will address it. We take this very seriously and we will be reevaluating security protocols."

Sudeikis and Wilde began dating in 2011 and they got engaged a year later. They ended their engagement in November 2020. He was later linked to his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell, while she's now dating singer the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

Just a couple months after the breakup, a source told ET that Sudeikis was "really hurt" by Wilde's budding romance with the former One Direction singer.

"Olivia and Jason ended amicably and both wanted to remain close and stay friends for the sake of their kids and because they have mutual respect and love for one another," ET's source said at the time, explaining that Sudeikis had hope he and Wilde "would eventually reconcile and get back together." "He has been really hurt and somewhat jealous that Olivia has moved on with Harry," the source added.

Nearly a year after calling it quits, the Ted Lasso star opened up about the breakup in a cover story for GQ.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he told the magazine, adding, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."