Olivia Rodrigo Wins First MTV VMA Award and Glows in Fuschia Dress on Red Carpet

Olivia Rodrigo is a newly minted MTV VMAs winner!

The 19-year-old Sour singer nabbed her first Video Music Award on Sunday when she was named the Push Performance of the Year, MTV announced ahead of the official awards show. Rodrigo won the honor for a May performance of a stripped down piano version of her breakout hit, "Drivers License."

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star was up for the award alongside Wallows, Ashnikko, SAINt JHN, 24kGoldn, JC Stewart, Latto, Madison Beer, The Kid LAROI, girl in red, Fousheé and jxdn.

Congrats on your win, @Olivia_Rodrigo! You are the Push Performance Artist of the Year! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/zDqh5wuxst — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 12, 2021

Rodrigo also turned heads in a strapless vintage fuchsia and orange mermaid gown by Atelier Versace, from the Spring 2001 Atelier Collection, on the VMAs red carpet at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The gown is crafted from pink tulle and inspired by the tailored silhouettes of the 1940s and features intricate draping across the body with visible boning.

She capped off her gorgeous look at her VMAs red carpet debut with matching butterfly earrings.

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Rodrigo is up for four other VMA awards, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for "Drivers License," Best New Artist and Best Pop for "Good 4 U."

The MTV Video Music Awards airs Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.