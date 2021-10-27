Olivia Rodrigo Shares the Strange Gifts Joe Biden Gave Her Including… a Shoe Horn

"He gave me [aviator sunglasses], he gave me some M&Ms, and he also gave me a shoe horn, which was strange," she revealed. "Really. It had the presidential emblem on it. I'm serious. It's in my house. I didn't see it when he gave it to me. It was in a bag. I opened it up [later] and I was like, 'Oh, that's so cool.'"

The pop star met both the president and Dr. Anthony Fauci during her White House visit, which she made in order to encourage young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It was so crazy. It was such an honor to go, especially to support such an important cause that I feel so passionate about," she said. "That was amazing, and everyone was just so kind. I got to meet Biden and Fauci."

Rodrigo thought the White House was "the coolest place," though she was "so nervous" for her visit.

"I walk in there and there are all these plates that George Washington used to eat his dinner on, all this crazy stuff. I was scared I was going to sneeze and break a priceless artifact," she quipped. "It was crazy, but walked out and didn't break anything. Thank God."

While speaking the press room at the White House, Rodrigo spoke about the importance of getting vaccinated.

"It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site," she said, "which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov."