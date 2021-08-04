Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray Jam Out After Taylor Swift Sends Them 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' Sneak Peeks

Taylor Swift has tapped Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray to tease more of Fearless (Taylor's Version) one day ahead of its release.

Rodrigo and Gray kicked things off by expertly recreating Swift's iconic music video for "You Belong With Me." As the rerecorded version of the track played, Rodrigo, dressed in nerdy clothes, held up a sign that reads, "Conan, you OK?," which is a direct reference to Swift's original music video.

"No b**ch, I'm listening to the 'Fearless' re-records," Gray's sign read in response.

The cute clip continued with Rodrigo and Gray singing into hair brushes as they jumped and danced on a bed.

Swift was a fan of the clip, writing on Twitter, "You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids @Olivia_Rodrigo and @conangray my new version of You Belong With Me and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME."

"ily mom," Rodrigo replied on her Instagram Story, with Gray agreeing on his, writing "we love our mom."

You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids @Olivia_Rodrigo and @conangray my new version of You Belong With Me and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME

((Album out at midnight!)) pic.twitter.com/yDJusP8TAs — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 8, 2021

The pair continued their Fearless (Taylor's Version) promotion with a looser interpretation of Swift's track, "White Horse." Both sporting cowboy hats, Rodrigo and Gray act on the song's devastating lyrics, with Gray offering Rodrigo a crown, sweeping her off her feet and leading her up a stairwell.

"we got a sneak peak of white horse (taylor’s version) and we just had to make this vid lol," Rodrigo captioned the clip. "one of my fav songs of all time. remix this and sing along!"

Swift reposted the clip on her Instagram Story, writing, "Sobs in yee haw."

On top of Rodrigo and Gray's promotion, Swift enlisted multiple sources to tease her rerecorded album.

.@GMA EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 shares a clip from her new album's title track #FearlessTaylorsVersion along with a message for all you fans!https://t.co/8jmpk5lalq pic.twitter.com/bO5oVActs3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 8, 2021

The rerecorded album will feature four more "from the vault" songs -- "We Were Happy," "Don't You," "Bye Bye Baby," and "That's When," featuring Keith Urban -- all of which were written at the same time as the other Fearless tunes, when Swift was between 16 and 18.

The singer previously explained that the new-to-fans six tracks were "held back" from the 2008 album for "different reasons," all of which "seem unnecessary" now.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is the first of five albums Swift is set to release rerecordings of, following her highly publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her original master recordings.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be released Friday, April 9.