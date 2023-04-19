Olivia Culpo Details Fiancé Christian McCaffrey's Oscar-Worthy Proposal and Wedding Planning

Wedding planning is in high gear! Just a few weeks after Olivia Culpo announced that she'd gotten engaged to San Francisco 49er Christian McCaffrey, she's opening up to fans about what their wedding is going to look like, and how her fiancé popped the question.

Culpo participated in a Q&A with fans on Amazon Live on Tuesday, and she addressed her engagement -- and how she had no idea McCaffrey was planning to propose.

"I had no idea it was going to happen. Christian deserves an Oscar for his performance," Culpo recalled. "He was leading me astray the entire time!"

Culpo explained how it felt like her boyfriend of more than three years was dragging his feet when it came to taking the next step in their relationship, sharing, "I kept asking him if he was ready to get engaged or if he had any timeline in mind because I was starting to get kind of annoyed… [but] he never let out a peep."

The proposal took place earlier this month at the luxury Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah, where they were surrounded by a sweet flower arrangement and, of course, breathtaking red rocks.

The happy couple took to Instagram on Apr. 7 to announce their engagement with a series of black and white photos. In the carousel post, the San Francisco 49ers star could be seen down on bended knee, as Culpo held her hands together in front of her face in what appeared to be a total surprise moment.

When asked if she's already started planning for the big day, Culpo confirmed, "Yes, it’s so much work!"

One of the hardest parts seems to be finding the perfect dress, and Culpo says that, while she has an idea, it's still very much up in the air.

"I do have an idea in mind, but I have found that you never know until you try the actual dress on," Culpo shared with fans, adding, "It's a lot of pressure."

She's not entirely sure where they want the wedding to take place, with her parents hoping they hold the ceremony in Newport, but that she likes "the idea of mountains, so we will see."

As for a question on a timeframe for when the wedding might take place, Culpo revealed, "I don't know yet. I hope really soon, because I want to have little babies. So that would be amazing!"

Until the pair expand their family, the two have an adorable golden doodle puppy named Oliver Sprinkles under their care -- and yes, as you may have guessed, the beloved pet is going to be their ring bearer.

"We are working on his stay command at the moment," Culpo added with a laugh.

While they plan their wedding, the couple is also in the process of getting a place together, and Culpo explained, "We are actually in the middle of picking out a house. I am going there tomorrow and we are going to start looking for places, which is going to be really exciting!"

Culpo spoke to ET's Deidre Behar back in November 2022, and gushed over McCaffrey, sharing, "He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for. So I never have to worry about anything."