Ole Henriksen Sale: Save 25% on Skincare Sitewide

Ole Henriksen is giving us a good reason to turn up the glow. The skincare brand has launched its Friends and Family Event for a limited time. With our special link, you can save 25% sitewide through Oct. 5 (everyone else gets 20%), while supplies last. No promo code is needed. The discount applies automatically at checkout. 

Shop the beauty line's best-selling products such as the Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer, PHAT Glow Facial and Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub -- a favorite of Halle Berry's. Be sure to also check out the regular sale section on the website for already reduced prices. 

Receive free U.S. three-day shipping on orders over $50 and free two-day shipping on orders over $75. Returns are always free. 

Get 25% off the entire Ole Henriksen store and check out ET Style's top picks ahead. 

