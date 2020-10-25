Offset Thanks Fans for Support After Being Detained By Police During His Instagram Live

Offset if grateful for the support after he was briefly detained by police officers in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday. The rapper had recorded the situation on Instagram Live as it was happening.

"Artist and philanthropist Offset was detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters. He was released shortly thereafter," Offset's rep, Derrian Perry, said in a statement to ET on Sunday. "Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes."

Perry also noted that Offset followed and complied while guns were drawn on him, and said the rapper received conflicting directions from the officers. He adds that Offset's current focus is encouraging younger voters to get to the polls.

In a clip shared online on Saturday, an officer can be heard asking Offset to step out of the vehicle. "I'm not doing that, I'm not doing that. Because you've got guns out," Offset says, with the officer replying, "That's my choice."

Offset's video showed more of his interactions with police, while a person in attendance also posted a video of Offset outside of his car with the officers holding him. A crowd can be seen with some holding Trump flags.

Beverly Hills Police Department later released a statement regarding the incident, confirming that Offset was not arrested. However, another man who he was with, named Marcelo Almanzar, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Almanzar is Cardi B's cousin.

Prior to the arrest, Cardi, who had been hanging out with her husband the night prior, posted a video of herself in her car while Trump supporters were seen rallying and waving flags. She also expressed concern about two men who had their faces fully covered and walked by her car.

"I really feel like we're going to get jumped," she said in her Instagram Story. "I don't like this sh*t. Look how they are walking around, with fake guns and covering their faces."