Offset Honors Takeoff in First Show Since Cousin's Death: 'Doing This for My Brother'

One month after the death of his cousin and late Migos bandmate, Takeoff, Offset made his return to the stage. On Thursday, the rapper performed at E11EVEN Miami as part of the club's "The Art of Nightlife" lineup during Miami Art Week.

The 30-year-old rapper performed on top of the DJ booth early Friday morning, kicking off his performance with a tribute to his slain cousin. "We are going to go Takeoff crazy in here," Offset reportedly told the crowd, which included his wife, Cardi B. "I'm doing this for my brother. This is for Takeoff."

Offset performed several Migos hits, including "Fight Night," "Ric Flair Drip" and "Bad and Boujee," as well as playing Cardi's song, "Tomorrow 2."

Offset's performance comes days after Cardi gave an interview to The Neighborhood Talk about how their family is coping in the wake of Takeoff's sudden death.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot and killed in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 1. He was 28. Quavo -- Migos member and Takeoff's uncle -- was also on the scene but was uninjured during the incident.

"We're living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy," the mother of two shared on the radio show. "I feel like if I talk about -- the incident's so desensitized -- I feel like if we talk about how we really feel, what motherf**kers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Ohhhh sympathy, oh sympathy,' and we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case."

Cardi went on to share that the past few weeks have been particularly challenging as she tries to help her husband through his grief.

"No lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him to crack a smile," she said of Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. "F**king seeing him randomly cry. Seeing him trying to distract his mind, completely f**king schedule been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks. We're not in the mood to be f**king playing around with y'all."

Earlier this month, Offset, Cardi, Quavo and a slew of other celebrities were on hand at Takeoff's Celebration of Life at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Drake, Justin Bieber, Da Brat, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor and many more also attended.

In his official obit, Takeoff was remembered as "a most gentle soul, with a peace about him alongside a wise demeanor far beyond his years." The obit continued, "Endearing and impressive both on stage and in private life, Takeoff commanded respect wherever his path took him from musicians, family, industry and peers alike."

In closing, the obit read, "There are no words or sentiments conveyed that could aptly encompass the love so many had for him and the impact he made on this world. Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world. He’s now up there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our ethers on a daily basis living on through his music and the love he brought to so many."