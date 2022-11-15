Offset Breaks Silence on Takeoff's Death: 'Give Me Strength'

Two weeks after the tragic shooting that took the life of his cousin and fellow Migos rapper, Offset is breaking his silence over Takeoff's death and calling it a "nightmare."

Offset took to Instagram on Tuesday and said, "The pain you have left me with is so unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words."

Offset, only two years older than his cousin, said he's been going to sleep and waking up hoping it was all a dream but instead, "it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare."

The rapper's heartbreaking tribute continued, "I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time."

He also wrote, "You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength."

In the caption, Offset wrote, in part, "Until we meet again, Rest In Power."

The tribute comes exactly two weeks after Takeoff, 28, was fatally shot on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas, at a bowling alley. Migos member Quavo was also on the scene but was uninjured during the incident.

Following the tragic news, Offset changed his Instagram profile pic to honor Takeoff, but this is the first time he's talked about the tragedy.

Quavo paid tribute to his nephew over the weekend, saying that "it's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together."

He also touched on Takeoff's soft demeanor.

"Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody," Quavo wrote. "He the most unbothered person in the world. He never go mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind."

Cardi B, who also honored Takeoff in various ways, joined Offset, Quavo and a slew of other celebrities at Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Drake, Justin Bieber, Da Brat, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor and many more also attended.

In his official obit, Takeoff was remembered as "a most gentle soul, with a peace about him alongside a wise demeanor far beyond his years." The obit continued, "Endearing and impressive both on stage and in private life, Takeoff commanded respect wherever his path took him from musicians, family, industry and peers alike."

In closing, the obit read, "There are no words or sentiments conveyed that could aptly encompass the love so many had for him and the impact he made on this world. Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world. He’s now up there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our ethers on a daily basis living on through his music and the love he brought to so many."