'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)

After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.

Inspired by true events and director Tyler Atkins' own childhood experiences, Ocean Boy "is a powerful story told through the eyes of a young teenage boy. As Rockit (Rasmus King) grapples to understand why his Mum’s not coming home, he embarks on a magical holiday with his father, Bosch (Hemsworth)... While on the run, they struggle through unbelievable circumstances only armed with hope, courage and determination."

Gravitas Ventures

Rounding out the cast are Isabel Lucas as Deb, Leeanna Walsman (Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones) as Elizabeth, Savannah La Rain (Netflix's Surviving Summer) as Ash-Ash, Michael Sheasby (Hacksaw Ridge) as Keith and Martin Sacks (Love in Limbo) as Derek.

While the film grapples with unconscious parenting and addiction and follows one child's journey from boyhood to manhood, it also captures Byron Bay's unparalleled, natural beauty made up of its vistas, rainforests and beaches. As Charlie Hunnam puts it in the trailer, Ocean Boy "touches the heart."

Ahead of the film's release, Hemsworth also took to social media to share his excitement for Ocean Boy. "Cannot wait for the world to see this beautiful film," he wrote on Instagram.

Gravitas Ventures

Ocean Boy debuts in theaters and is available on demand Feb. 3.