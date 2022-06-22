'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Finale: Deborah Chow and Kathleen Kennedy on Future Seasons (Exclusive)

After six action-packed episodes, Obi-Wan Kenobi has come to a satisfying close on Disney+. Yet the question remains, will the series return for more seasons, especially after Ewan McGregor, who reprised his role as the titular Jedi Master opposite Hayden Christensen as his former mentee-turned-Sith Lord, previously expressed interest in telling more of Kenobi’s story?

According to director Deborah Chow, who helmed all six episodes, Obi-Wan Kenobi was designed as a one-off event. “For this one, we really did conceive it to be a limited series,” she tells ET. “It really is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So, we weren’t thinking past that.”

Of course, given how this saga ends -- Darth Vader still wanting to kill Kenobi, Reva (Moses Ingram) left to find a new path, and Kenobi holed up on Tatooine as he protects Luke from afar -- and that there’s still plenty of time between the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi and A New Hope, there’s always potential for more stories to tell.

“I think, you know, if it was to go forward, it would only be if there was a real reason for another one,” Chow says.

While the director’s comments were largely echoed by Kathleen Kennedy, the Lucasfilm president seemed a bit more open to the idea of expanding the series beyond one season. “Well, frankly, we did set out to do that as a limited series,” she says.

“But I think if there's huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us,” she adds. “And if we feel like, ‘OK, there’s a real reason to do this; it's answering the why then,’ then we’ll do it. But we’ll see.”

In the meantime, both McGregor and Christensen have expressed in interviews how much they have enjoyed returning to the Star Wars universe 20 years later -- and what this experience has meant to them.

“Over the years it just became more and more of a good idea in my mind,” McGregor previously told ET about revisiting the role, especially now that he’s getting closer to the age of Alec Guinness, who originated the character in A New Hope.

“Getting to play these characters again and work with Ewan has been just the coolest thing,” Christensen said. “Ewan is someone that I have a lot of love for and a great amount of respect and admiration for. So, getting to do this with him, it has been huge.”

While fans may have to wait and see what happens with Obi-Wan Kenobi, they are likely to get to see more of Christensen as Vader when Ahsoka debuts in 2023. While Lucafilm has yet to officially announce his return, the spinoff’s star, Rosario Dawson, inadvertently confirmed the news on social media.

When asked if he could tease anything about reprising his role on the series, the actor was also vague. “Not too much, unfortunately,” Christensen said.