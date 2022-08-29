NXIVM Co-Founder Nancy Salzman Speaks Out in New Trailer for 'The Vow' Season 2

HBO’s acclaimed true-crime docuseries, The Vow, is back with a second season as it continues to expose the truths about NXIVM, the wellness group revealed to be a sex cult and Ponzi scheme founded by Keith Raniere. And in the trailer for the upcoming episodes, co-founder Nancy Salzman, who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of conspiracy for her involvement in the organization, speaks out on camera for the first time since her arrest.

“Imagine you spent 22 years trying to build something, but everybody thinks it’s the devil’s work,” says Salzman, who has since been sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

According to HBO, the new season of The Vow is “set against the backdrop of the federal trial of The United States against Keith Raniere… It follows the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light, while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battle with opposing views of justice in a case caught in the national spotlight.”

The trailer also shows footage of NXIVM supporters standing outside the prison where Raniere was held while he awaited trial, where he faced charges of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy and racketeering. Although he was eventually convicted and sentenced to 120 years in prison, there are those who still believe he’s innocent.

“Keith is very dear to me, and I know he’s innocent,” an unidentified voice is heard saying at one point.

The Vow Part Two, directed by Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jehane Noujaim, debuts Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes debuting weekly on Mondays.