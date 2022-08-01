North West Shows Off Her Makeup Skills by Turning Kim Kardashian Into a Minion

Kim Kardashian’s recent glam got a little silly, thanks to her daughter North West. In a new TikTok video -- posted on the mother/daughter duo’s joint account -- the 41-year-old The Kardashians star transforms into a minion.

“MOMMY MINION,” the SKIMS founder captioned the video.

In the 15-second clip, minions sing in the background as North paints Kim’s face with yellow makeup, before drawing on the details. At the end of the video, Kim lounges in an all-denim robe and throws up the peace sign as her 9-year-old daughter shows off the finished product.

North is no stranger to using TikTok to show off her makeup skills. In the past, Kim and Kanye “Ye” West’s oldest child has shared videos of her doing Christmas makeup and even transforming her and her mother into an emo girl.

In June, Kim shared that her daughter’s hobby was a big part of her 9th birthday celebration. During an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the social media star revealed that her daughter wanted her friends to learn how to do spooky special effects makeup.

“So, she’s really into special effects makeup,” Kim shared. “She does really good wounds and scars ..she’s really good at it. So, she was taking classes. So, she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party. So, I took them out camping in the wilderness.”

“I have no idea how she got into it, but I got her a teacher to show her and get all of the supplies,” Kim -- who is also the mother of Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shared.

“So she wanted to teach her girlfriends. We took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness and she wanted it to be really spooky and she wanted, like, these mannequin heads. And she taught everyone, there was a whole class, she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars," she added. "She's really good at it.”