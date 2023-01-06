North West Looks Just Like Dad Kanye West in 'Bound 2' TikTok Transformation With Mom Kim Kardashian

This may become North West's most viral makeup transformation yet.

While it's no secret she's Kanye West's daughter, there was no denying her genetics when the 9-year-old celebrity kid popped up in a new TikTok video as her famous dad. Set to his 2013 hit, "Bound 2," the clip featured the youngster in a sweatshirt and beanie hat. With makeup to reshape her hairline and eyebrows and mimic a goatee, North's appearance was nearly identical to the rapper's. Meanwhile, mom Kim Kardashian, sporting sunglasses and a tank top, stood behind her firstborn before putting her arm over North's shoulder at the video's conclusion.

"Bound Baby" is written over the footage, a reference to the song's title -- released two months after North's birth.

While comments are turned off on the mother-daughter duo's TikTok account, that did not stop viewers from sharing their mixed reactions on social media, including questions about why that song was used.

"North looks so much like her dad But Kim is weird as hell for this," one tweet read. "You couldn’t have used a different song?!"

The track's music video, which has amassed 104 million views since it was released, famously featured Kanye riding on a motorcycle with Kim, who appeared topless.