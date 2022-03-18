Normani Gives a Wistful Performance of Her New Single 'Fair' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Normani is celebrating the release of her brand-new single by performing it live for the very first time! The singer made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she gave the first-ever performance of her song, "Fair."

The track was released a mere 30 minutes before the singer's performance, putting a bow on a beautifully harmonized package.

Normani took to the stage, appearing first in striking silhouette in front of a bright backlight before walking out to center stage in an ethereal, semi-sheer cream colored dress and delivering a bold, confident performance that stunned.

"This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light," Normani shared about the song. "Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully, this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back."

"Fair" serves as the follow-up to Normani's critically acclaimed "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B, which dominated the charts following its release in July, and hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hip-Hop/R&B Radio Chart.

When ET spoke with the singer after she won Video of the Year at the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards in November, she vowed that fans waiting for her debut album should be on the lookout because the "summer is going to be lit."

"I wanna tell you that summer is going to be lit," the singer said when asked about her debut. "We're doing everything! I’m ready to perform, I miss performing."