Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry Deals

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is full of incredible Kate Spade New York deals -- and we've got a sneak preview.

You'll be able to score discounts on the designer brand's stylish leather handbags, wallets, sunglasses, jewelry and more in just a couple of weeks. In the meantime, start picking out which of these accessories you'll be purchasing. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

ICYMI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can start shopping the deals even earlier, on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog. Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access -- and if you are a Nordy Club cardmember with Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status, you will get even more time to shop Early Access. Stay tuned for more details on Early Access levels.

All cardmembers can shop Early Access -- and if you are a Nordy Club cardmember with Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status, you will get even more time to shop Early Access. Stay tuned for more details on Early Access levels. Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone. Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Below, our Kate Spade New York picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.