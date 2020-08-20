Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Meghan Markle's Veja Sneakers

Get a royal look!

Megan Markle’s favorite sneakers are featured in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which kicked off with special access to store credit card holders.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted sporting a pair of Veja’s White Esper Low sneakers during a visit to Australia with Prince Harry in 2018. Although the French brand prides itself on affordable prices, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offers discounts of up to 25% off on sneakers from the popular footwear and accessories company.

Crafted in Brazil, Veja sneakers are made of organic cotton, rubber from the Amazon, and soles made from recycled plastic bottles. Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Watson are among the celebrity fans of the eco-friendly company.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale typically occurs in July, but was pushed back in 2020 due to coronavirus safety concerns. This year’s annual shopping extravaganza kicks off on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders have first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Be sure to check back with ET Style for more sales!