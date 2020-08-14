Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Hanky Panky Underwear Is Under $20

The 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is underway with early access to store credit card holders.

The mega-sales features major markdowns on brands like Nike, Stella McCartney, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Alo, AG, Le Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, and more. Bargain hunters will find deep price cuts on shoes, purses, beauty items, women’s clothing and underwear, outerwear, selects items for men and kids, plus home decor, kitchenware, and new items are being added daily!

Usually, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale occurs in July, but was pushed back in 2020 due to coronavirus safety concerns. This year’s annual shopping extravaganza kicks off on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders have first dibs on tons of sale items. if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

If you're waiting for the sale to open up on Aug. 19, make sure you add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list.

Ahead, shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Hanky Panky thongs under $20, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more sales!