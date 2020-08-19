Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Fall Outerwear Styles Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Love

Normally held in July, the department store's annual shopping event begins a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, all Nordstrom cardmembers can access the sale early before it opens to the public on Aug. 19. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card or browse through the online preview catalog in the meantime.

Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. Here are the key dates:

Shop deals on royal-approved outerwear from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ahead.

Barbour Jacket

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn her olive green Barbour jacket multiple times for casual settings. The water-resistant waxed fabric is great for fall and rainy season. Plus, it looks great with a sweater and leggings. We found a similar style for over 35% off, which comes with a removable faux shearling collar.

Kate Middleton at the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland, in February 2020. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Theory Blazer

Theory is known for modern, polished wardrobe staples, and the Duchess of Sussex has worn a chic, off-the-shoulder plaid blazer from the brand. Add a checked Theory jacket to your own closet. This deal saves you $245 on the designer number.

Meghan Markle in Cardiff, Wales, in January 2018. Getty Images

Patagonia Puffer

A Patagonia puff quilted jacket is a great versatile piece to wear outdoors. Prince Harry wore one while visiting New Zealand with Meghan. The popular Nano Puff Hooded Jacket from the brand is on sale at Nordstrom for $174.90 (regularly $249).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Morocco, in February 2019. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/ WireImage

