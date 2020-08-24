Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: AllSaints Men's Button-Up for $72.50

There's still a week left of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which means we still have a week to save big on stylish items. Today's Daily Deal is for the guys: Take 50% off the AllSaints Fairview Slim Fit Button Up Shirt, while supplies last.

This classic collared shirt features front button closure and details like a hidden-button collar, button cuffs and a chest patch pocket. It is lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear, and it comes in a crisp white. Normally $145, the AllSaints Fairview Slim Fit Button Up Shirt's Daily Deal price slashes that in half: $72.50. The London-based company has even more Nordstrom sale deals for men (including jackets, shoes, belts and the Fairview shirt in black, light blue and light gray) and for women.

Look ahead at the remaining Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deals and shop today's AllSaints Fairview Slim Fit Button Up Shirt deal below.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.