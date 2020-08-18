Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Build a Capsule Wardrobe From These Deals

Building a capsule wardrobe has never been easier or more affordable -- everything you need is available for a discount at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

So what is a capsule wardrobe? It's anywhere from 10 to 25 quality wardrobe pieces that will carry you throughout the year -- essentials like jeans, simple tops, neutral pumps, a chic dress and a blazer or two. You'll rely on these items day in and day out, occasionally adding in more trend-forward seasonal pieces to style them with. Think of your capsule wardrobe clothing as the building blocks of your closet.

Whether your endgame is easier mornings or fewer clothes in your closet (or both!), a minimal wardrobe doesn't have to be expensive and will definitely make your life easier.

Below, create your own budget-friendly base wardrobe with these capsule collection pieces at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.