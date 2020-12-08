Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Outerwear Deals From AllSaints, Patagonia and More

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is brimming with thousands of deals across categories, and some of the standout deals from the fashion department are on outerwear by top fashion brands.

Whether you're looking for a classic biker leather jacket, a sporty lightweight layer for the outdoors or a sophisticated designer coat, you're sure to save big on a new topper to add to your fall and winter wardrobe. Fashion favorites such as Theory, Patagonia, AllSaints and Zella are just a few of the brands you'll find.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals on jackets and coats, and check out ET Style's top picks.