Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Gifts Still Available

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived and store cardholders received early access to major markdowns! Even though the holiday season hasn’t officially kicked off yet, the annual sale offers up fun, practical and discounted items that are great for back-to-school gifts, birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, housewarming gifts, unique gifts, gifts for co-workers, and even early holiday gifts.

Whether you’re shopping for family, friends, or that special someone, the sale offers a selection of cool gift ideas perfect for wine lovers, candle lovers, fitness enthusiasts and charcuterie lovers, plus pieces that will keep you cozy as the weather changes.

This year's sale features discounts on women's apparel, activewear, accessories, beauty products, hair tools, shoes, luggage, fine jewelry, home decor, kitchenware, select items for men and kids, deals under $25, and new items are being added daily!

Usually, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale begins in July, but it was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping extravaganza opened on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders have first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. You can add items to your Wish List to checkout even faster.

The sale is open from Aug. 19 until Aug. 30, so be sure to take advantage of the discounts before the prices go back up on Aug. 31.

