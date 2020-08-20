Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Kids' Clothes and Baby Gear

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here, and we are freaking out at how amazing these discounts and deals are.

With back-to-school season in full swing, now is the perfect time to update your child's wardrobe and make sure they're the coolest kid in school. Plus, shop strollers, baby gear, clothes, shoes and more for your little one at great prices. While you're shopping, you might as well pick up a few things for yourself too -- don't miss out on great sales on outerwear, home decor, beauty items and more. Shop now before things start to sell out!